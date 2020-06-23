All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 4050 Franklin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
4050 Franklin Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4050 Franklin Ave

4050 W Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4050 W Franklin Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY TO MOVE IN - NEW! NEW! NEW! Full renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment unit with spacious balcony + 2 dedicated/enclosed parking spots. Upper Unit.

100% remodeled with NEW fixtures, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW bathrooms, NEW paint and NEW flooring. Bonus: Large balcony. Located on end of quiet cul de sac street. Large bedroom closets. New modern white shaker kitchen cabinets with elegant quartz countertops. New completely remodeled bathrooms, new paint, new gray wood flooring, central AC, gas cooking and heating. Newly remodeled on-site laundry center. Less than 5 minutes from 5 & 91 FWY, Fullerton Park & Ride. Minutes from Target, Costco, Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College, Downtown Fullerton, Fullerton Town Center, Disneyland and other major locations. 2 dedicated and assigned parking spots.

For your convenience there is a Laundry room on-site. Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant pays electricity, gas & renters insurance (required).

Minutes from the surrounding cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, La Mirada, La Habra, La Palma, Brea and Placentia.

Via Car, approximately:
15 Minutes to Cal State Fullerton
12 Minutes to Fullerton College
13 Minutes to Costco
8 Minutes to Target
15 Minutes to Downtown Fullerton
11 Minutes to SOCO District
5 Minutes to Park & Ride Public Transit Buses
5-10 Minutes from Numerous Restaurants & Bars
5 Minutes from 91 & 5 FWYs

Lease term is for one year. No applicants with previous evictions. Applicant/s should have good to fair credit (630+). No Section 8.

Small pet (1) allowed (+$500 deposit).

Certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment. We cannot accomodate the following dog breeds:

Pit Bull Terriers
Staffordshire Terriers
Rottweilers
Husky
German Shepherds
Presa Canarios
Chows Chows
Doberman Pinschers
Akitas
Wolf Hybrid

(RLNE2738648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Franklin Ave have any available units?
4050 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 4050 Franklin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Franklin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4050 Franklin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4050 Franklin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Franklin Ave does offer parking.
Does 4050 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4050 Franklin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 4050 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4050 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 4050 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College