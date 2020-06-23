4050 Franklin Ave

Amenities
READY TO MOVE IN - NEW! NEW! NEW! Full renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment unit with spacious balcony + 2 dedicated/enclosed parking spots. Upper Unit.
100% remodeled with NEW fixtures, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW bathrooms, NEW paint and NEW flooring. Bonus: Large balcony. Located on end of quiet cul de sac street. Large bedroom closets. New modern white shaker kitchen cabinets with elegant quartz countertops. New completely remodeled bathrooms, new paint, new gray wood flooring, central AC, gas cooking and heating. Newly remodeled on-site laundry center. Less than 5 minutes from 5 & 91 FWY, Fullerton Park & Ride. Minutes from Target, Costco, Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College, Downtown Fullerton, Fullerton Town Center, Disneyland and other major locations. 2 dedicated and assigned parking spots.
For your convenience there is a Laundry room on-site. Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant pays electricity, gas & renters insurance (required).
Minutes from the surrounding cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, La Mirada, La Habra, La Palma, Brea and Placentia.
Via Car, approximately:
15 Minutes to Cal State Fullerton
12 Minutes to Fullerton College
13 Minutes to Costco
8 Minutes to Target
15 Minutes to Downtown Fullerton
11 Minutes to SOCO District
5 Minutes to Park & Ride Public Transit Buses
5-10 Minutes from Numerous Restaurants & Bars
5 Minutes from 91 & 5 FWYs
Lease term is for one year. No applicants with previous evictions. Applicant/s should have good to fair credit (630+). No Section 8.
Small pet (1) allowed (+$500 deposit).
Certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment. We cannot accomodate the following dog breeds:
Pit Bull Terriers
Staffordshire Terriers
Rottweilers
Husky
German Shepherds
Presa Canarios
Chows Chows
Doberman Pinschers
Akitas
Wolf Hybrid
(RLNE2738648)