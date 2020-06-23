4050 Franklin Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

READY TO MOVE IN - NEW! NEW! NEW! Full renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment unit with spacious balcony + 2 dedicated/enclosed parking spots. Upper Unit.



100% remodeled with NEW fixtures, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW quartz countertops, NEW bathrooms, NEW paint and NEW flooring. Bonus: Large balcony. Located on end of quiet cul de sac street. Large bedroom closets. New modern white shaker kitchen cabinets with elegant quartz countertops. New completely remodeled bathrooms, new paint, new gray wood flooring, central AC, gas cooking and heating. Newly remodeled on-site laundry center. Less than 5 minutes from 5 & 91 FWY, Fullerton Park & Ride. Minutes from Target, Costco, Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College, Downtown Fullerton, Fullerton Town Center, Disneyland and other major locations. 2 dedicated and assigned parking spots.



For your convenience there is a Laundry room on-site. Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant pays electricity, gas & renters insurance (required).



Minutes from the surrounding cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, La Mirada, La Habra, La Palma, Brea and Placentia.



Via Car, approximately:

15 Minutes to Cal State Fullerton

12 Minutes to Fullerton College

13 Minutes to Costco

8 Minutes to Target

15 Minutes to Downtown Fullerton

11 Minutes to SOCO District

5 Minutes to Park & Ride Public Transit Buses

5-10 Minutes from Numerous Restaurants & Bars

5 Minutes from 91 & 5 FWYs



Lease term is for one year. No applicants with previous evictions. Applicant/s should have good to fair credit (630+). No Section 8.



Small pet (1) allowed (+$500 deposit).



Certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment. We cannot accomodate the following dog breeds:



Pit Bull Terriers

Staffordshire Terriers

Rottweilers

Husky

German Shepherds

Presa Canarios

Chows Chows

Doberman Pinschers

Akitas

Wolf Hybrid



(RLNE2738648)