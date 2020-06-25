317 W Brookdale Pl

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description



Beautiful Single Family 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Fullerton! This unique hillside home is spread over 1308 sq. ft. and has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home features a beautiful brick fireplace in the spacious living room. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet and counter space! The bedrooms feature plenty of natural lighting and large closets. The home also has a 2 car garage and is conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and dining. A small pet is ok, upon approval with an additional $300 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaper included.