Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
317 W Brookdale Pl
Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:43 AM

317 W Brookdale Pl

317 West Brookdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

317 West Brookdale Place, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

Beautiful Single Family 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Fullerton! This unique hillside home is spread over 1308 sq. ft. and has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home features a beautiful brick fireplace in the spacious living room. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet and counter space! The bedrooms feature plenty of natural lighting and large closets. The home also has a 2 car garage and is conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and dining. A small pet is ok, upon approval with an additional $300 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaper included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W Brookdale Pl have any available units?
317 W Brookdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 317 W Brookdale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
317 W Brookdale Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W Brookdale Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 W Brookdale Pl is pet friendly.
Does 317 W Brookdale Pl offer parking?
Yes, 317 W Brookdale Pl offers parking.
Does 317 W Brookdale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 W Brookdale Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W Brookdale Pl have a pool?
No, 317 W Brookdale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 317 W Brookdale Pl have accessible units?
No, 317 W Brookdale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W Brookdale Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 W Brookdale Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 W Brookdale Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 W Brookdale Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
