315 Marwood Ave.
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

315 Marwood Ave.

315 Marwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

315 Marwood Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Quaint 2 Bedroom Single Family Home with a Large Backyard! - This Old Town Fullerton home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and is 1,280 square feet. As you enter the home youll find a beautiful entry way leading into the spacious living room with a fireplace and hardwood floors! The kitchen includes plenty of counter and cabinet space and a dining room with access to the backyard. Both bedrooms feature large closets and windows allowing for natural lighting. The large backyard has a patio and a grass area, perfect for entertaining! Attached 1 car garage with additional off street parking! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaper included.

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Marwood Ave. have any available units?
315 Marwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Marwood Ave. have?
Some of 315 Marwood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Marwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
315 Marwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Marwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 315 Marwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 315 Marwood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 315 Marwood Ave. offers parking.
Does 315 Marwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Marwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Marwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 315 Marwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 315 Marwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 315 Marwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Marwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Marwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
