Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

3107 Fernwood

3107 Fernwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Fernwood Court, Fullerton, CA 92835
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Four bedroom two bath home in Fullerton. Large private screened yard. Part of HOA wirh pool, club house. Near Brea mall and 57 freeway. Two car garage and street parking. New carpet on 2nd floor and tile on lower floor. Private location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

