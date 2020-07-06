3107 Fernwood Court, Fullerton, CA 92835 Brea-Olinda
Four bedroom two bath home in Fullerton. Large private screened yard. Part of HOA wirh pool, club house. Near Brea mall and 57 freeway. Two car garage and street parking. New carpet on 2nd floor and tile on lower floor. Private location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
