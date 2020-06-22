All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Diana Place

309 Diana Pl · No Longer Available
Location

309 Diana Pl, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac street ready for your immediate occupancy!! Recently redone from top to bottom!! New refinished "real" hardwood flooring throughout!! New exterior and interior paint!! New baseboards!! New kitchen floor!! 4 new ceiling fans with lighting!! New soft close kitchen cabinets!! New gas stove with griddle!! New stainless sink!! New dishwasher!! New garbage disposal!! New tubs, toilets, vanities, tile flooring, back splashes and lighting in both bathrooms!! Spacious walk in closets with 2 new sets of mirrored wardrobe doors in 2 of the bedrooms!! New window blinds throughout!! New gate on fence!! Extra large private fenced yard with new grass area and storage shed or kid's playhouse!! 2 Car attached garage (no direct access). Oversized driveway!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Diana Place have any available units?
309 Diana Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Diana Place have?
Some of 309 Diana Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Diana Place currently offering any rent specials?
309 Diana Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Diana Place pet-friendly?
No, 309 Diana Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 309 Diana Place offer parking?
Yes, 309 Diana Place does offer parking.
Does 309 Diana Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Diana Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Diana Place have a pool?
No, 309 Diana Place does not have a pool.
Does 309 Diana Place have accessible units?
No, 309 Diana Place does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Diana Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Diana Place has units with dishwashers.
