309 Diana Place

Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac street ready for your immediate occupancy!! Recently redone from top to bottom!! New refinished "real" hardwood flooring throughout!! New exterior and interior paint!! New baseboards!! New kitchen floor!! 4 new ceiling fans with lighting!! New soft close kitchen cabinets!! New gas stove with griddle!! New stainless sink!! New dishwasher!! New garbage disposal!! New tubs, toilets, vanities, tile flooring, back splashes and lighting in both bathrooms!! Spacious walk in closets with 2 new sets of mirrored wardrobe doors in 2 of the bedrooms!! New window blinds throughout!! New gate on fence!! Extra large private fenced yard with new grass area and storage shed or kid's playhouse!! 2 Car attached garage (no direct access). Oversized driveway!!