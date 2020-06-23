Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3074 Primrose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3074 Primrose Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3074 Primrose Lane
3074 Primrose Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3074 Primrose Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated town house in Maison de Fleur of Fullerton.
Bright and airy end unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3074 Primrose Lane have any available units?
3074 Primrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 3074 Primrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3074 Primrose Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 Primrose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3074 Primrose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 3074 Primrose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3074 Primrose Lane does offer parking.
Does 3074 Primrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 Primrose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 Primrose Lane have a pool?
No, 3074 Primrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3074 Primrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 3074 Primrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 Primrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 Primrose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 Primrose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3074 Primrose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835
Similar Pages
Fullerton 1 Bedrooms
Fullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with Balcony
Fullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fullerton
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
Hope International University
Fullerton College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College