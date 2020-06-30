Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3072 Maple Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3072 Maple Avenue
3072 Maple Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3072 Maple Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92835
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Close to Brea Mall and easy access to 57 Fwy and 91 Fwy. Convenience to many shop or restaurants. Big backyard for the entertainment of your friends and relatives. Quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3072 Maple Avenue have any available units?
3072 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 3072 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3072 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3072 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3072 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 3072 Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 3072 Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3072 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3072 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3072 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 3072 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3072 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3072 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3072 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3072 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3072 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3072 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
