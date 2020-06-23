All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3070 Primrose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3070 Primrose Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3070 Primrose Lane

3070 Primrose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3070 Primrose Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Popular and desirable "Maison de Fleur" complex. Home sits across from the 105-acre Ralph Clark Regional Park. Nestled at the top of a hill with lovely peekaboo view; largest back and side yard in complex, attached only on one side. Private entry location makes this feels more like a home than a condo. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms; modern and comfortable layout for great entertaining. Fantastic open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, gorgeous dark color wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, comfortable family room with cozy fireplace, central vacuum system, spacious and cheerful kitchen with tile counter tops, recessed lighting, upgraded white cabinets and casual eating area. Elegant and upscale master suite with dual sinks, oval tub and walk-in closet. Mirrored closet doors. Handy laundry upstairs (washer and dryer are included in lease). Central air conditioning and heat. Beautiful sliding door leading to secluded large backyard for perfect outdoor entertaining, relaxing, morning coffee or pets. Lots of windows and a skylight make this a light, bright and airy place. Direct access to the 2 car garage and a few steps away from both guest parking and the HOA's swimming pool/spa/playground. Convenient location, close to park, shopping, grocery markets, banks and golf courses. Refrigerator, storage cabinet in living room and patio furniture are also included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3070 Primrose Lane have any available units?
3070 Primrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3070 Primrose Lane have?
Some of 3070 Primrose Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 Primrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3070 Primrose Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 Primrose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3070 Primrose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3070 Primrose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3070 Primrose Lane does offer parking.
Does 3070 Primrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3070 Primrose Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 Primrose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3070 Primrose Lane has a pool.
Does 3070 Primrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 3070 Primrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 Primrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3070 Primrose Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College