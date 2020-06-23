3070 Primrose Lane

Amenities

Popular and desirable "Maison de Fleur" complex. Home sits across from the 105-acre Ralph Clark Regional Park. Nestled at the top of a hill with lovely peekaboo view; largest back and side yard in complex, attached only on one side. Private entry location makes this feels more like a home than a condo. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms; modern and comfortable layout for great entertaining. Fantastic open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, gorgeous dark color wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, comfortable family room with cozy fireplace, central vacuum system, spacious and cheerful kitchen with tile counter tops, recessed lighting, upgraded white cabinets and casual eating area. Elegant and upscale master suite with dual sinks, oval tub and walk-in closet. Mirrored closet doors. Handy laundry upstairs (washer and dryer are included in lease). Central air conditioning and heat. Beautiful sliding door leading to secluded large backyard for perfect outdoor entertaining, relaxing, morning coffee or pets. Lots of windows and a skylight make this a light, bright and airy place. Direct access to the 2 car garage and a few steps away from both guest parking and the HOA's swimming pool/spa/playground. Convenient location, close to park, shopping, grocery markets, banks and golf courses. Refrigerator, storage cabinet in living room and patio furniture are also included in lease.