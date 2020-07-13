2962 Oakhurst Court

Amenities
This is your chance to live in the desirable gated neighborhood of Parkhurst Gallery in Fullerton!
Home Features:
-Total 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathrooms
-Huge master bedroom with two separate vanity sink areas, soaking tub, separate shower, toilet room, and large his/hers walk-in closet.
-Downstairs bedroom has an en-suite bathroom
-Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and huge sink island
-Separate walk-in pantry and laundry room
-Large library/study loft overlooking the foyer entryway
-2 car garage plus extra 1 car detached garage
-Vaulted ceilings in entryway with lots of windows, plenty of light
-Huge living room, formal dining room, open family room and kitchen space with office nook.
Community Features:
-Award-winning top schools in Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (9/10 GreatSchools scores for Golden Elementary and El Dorado HS)
-Resort-like amenities such as 3 pools, sports courts, walking trails, and more
-Safe, gated community is close to shopping (Brea Mall is few minutes drive), restaurants, freeways, and more
-Quiet location in a cul-de-sac street