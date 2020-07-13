All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2962 Oakhurst Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2962 Oakhurst Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:27 PM

2962 Oakhurst Court

2962 Oakhurst Court · (323) 454-3393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2962 Oakhurst Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is your chance to live in the desirable gated neighborhood of Parkhurst Gallery in Fullerton!

Home Features:
-Total 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathrooms
-Huge master bedroom with two separate vanity sink areas, soaking tub, separate shower, toilet room, and large his/hers walk-in closet.
-Downstairs bedroom has an en-suite bathroom
-Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and huge sink island
-Separate walk-in pantry and laundry room
-Large library/study loft overlooking the foyer entryway
-2 car garage plus extra 1 car detached garage
-Vaulted ceilings in entryway with lots of windows, plenty of light
-Huge living room, formal dining room, open family room and kitchen space with office nook.

Community Features:
-Award-winning top schools in Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (9/10 GreatSchools scores for Golden Elementary and El Dorado HS)
-Resort-like amenities such as 3 pools, sports courts, walking trails, and more
-Safe, gated community is close to shopping (Brea Mall is few minutes drive), restaurants, freeways, and more
-Quiet location in a cul-de-sac street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 Oakhurst Court have any available units?
2962 Oakhurst Court has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2962 Oakhurst Court have?
Some of 2962 Oakhurst Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2962 Oakhurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
2962 Oakhurst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 Oakhurst Court pet-friendly?
No, 2962 Oakhurst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2962 Oakhurst Court offer parking?
Yes, 2962 Oakhurst Court offers parking.
Does 2962 Oakhurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2962 Oakhurst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 Oakhurst Court have a pool?
Yes, 2962 Oakhurst Court has a pool.
Does 2962 Oakhurst Court have accessible units?
No, 2962 Oakhurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 Oakhurst Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2962 Oakhurst Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2962 Oakhurst Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFullerton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fullerton Apartments with ParkingFullerton Apartments with Pools
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity