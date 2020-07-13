2962 Oakhurst Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is your chance to live in the desirable gated neighborhood of Parkhurst Gallery in Fullerton!



Home Features:

-Total 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathrooms

-Huge master bedroom with two separate vanity sink areas, soaking tub, separate shower, toilet room, and large his/hers walk-in closet.

-Downstairs bedroom has an en-suite bathroom

-Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and huge sink island

-Separate walk-in pantry and laundry room

-Large library/study loft overlooking the foyer entryway

-2 car garage plus extra 1 car detached garage

-Vaulted ceilings in entryway with lots of windows, plenty of light

-Huge living room, formal dining room, open family room and kitchen space with office nook.



Community Features:

-Award-winning top schools in Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (9/10 GreatSchools scores for Golden Elementary and El Dorado HS)

-Resort-like amenities such as 3 pools, sports courts, walking trails, and more

-Safe, gated community is close to shopping (Brea Mall is few minutes drive), restaurants, freeways, and more

-Quiet location in a cul-de-sac street