Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2927 Gingerwood Circle
2927 Gingerwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
2927 Gingerwood Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835
Brea-Olinda
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location Location Location. BREA SCHOOL DISTRICT with Fullerton address.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2927 Gingerwood Circle have any available units?
2927 Gingerwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 2927 Gingerwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2927 Gingerwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 Gingerwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2927 Gingerwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 2927 Gingerwood Circle offer parking?
No, 2927 Gingerwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2927 Gingerwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2927 Gingerwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 Gingerwood Circle have a pool?
No, 2927 Gingerwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2927 Gingerwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 2927 Gingerwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 Gingerwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2927 Gingerwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2927 Gingerwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2927 Gingerwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
