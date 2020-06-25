286 Soco Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Trendy Townhouse near Downtown - 3story townhouse, 2 bedrooms on top floor with full en suite bathrooms, 1 bedroom on ground floor, laminate and carpet, open plan living area on 2nd floor, fireplace, central air, large windows, faux wood blinds, plenty of closet space, kitchen with large island, formal dining area, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer, attached 2-car garage plus permit parking, corner unit. Walking distance to Downtown Fullerton. Pets considered.

Applications available online at TLCREFS. COM.



(RLNE5250666)