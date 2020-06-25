286 Soco Dr

Amenities
Trendy Townhouse near Downtown - 3story townhouse, 2 bedrooms on top floor with full en suite bathrooms, 1 bedroom on ground floor, laminate and carpet, open plan living area on 2nd floor, fireplace, central air, large windows, faux wood blinds, plenty of closet space, kitchen with large island, formal dining area, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer, attached 2-car garage plus permit parking, corner unit. Walking distance to Downtown Fullerton. Pets considered.
Applications available online at TLCREFS. COM.
(RLNE5250666)