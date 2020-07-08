2732 Pine Creek Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub tennis court

This beautiful condominium is located in the wonderful community of Qual Ridge. One large master bedroom and loft make this a great place to live. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with quartz tops, flooring, soft close hinges and white shaker cabinetry. The main bathroom was also remodeled with new counter tops, newer tub, plumbing and flooring. This end unit has a wonderful interior location on the second floor and is surrounded by trees. You will enjoy the large deck just off the living room. The living room has cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. There is an assigned carport that is directly in front of the unit for convenience. The HOA includes water, trash, exterior maintenance, pool, spa and tennis. Near Cal State Fullerton, Brea Mall, dinning and Ketchum University. Plus an easy jump onto the 57 freeway.