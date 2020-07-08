All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

2732 Pine Creek Circle

2732 East Pine Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2732 East Pine Creek Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful condominium is located in the wonderful community of Qual Ridge. One large master bedroom and loft make this a great place to live. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with quartz tops, flooring, soft close hinges and white shaker cabinetry. The main bathroom was also remodeled with new counter tops, newer tub, plumbing and flooring. This end unit has a wonderful interior location on the second floor and is surrounded by trees. You will enjoy the large deck just off the living room. The living room has cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. There is an assigned carport that is directly in front of the unit for convenience. The HOA includes water, trash, exterior maintenance, pool, spa and tennis. Near Cal State Fullerton, Brea Mall, dinning and Ketchum University. Plus an easy jump onto the 57 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Pine Creek Circle have any available units?
2732 Pine Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Pine Creek Circle have?
Some of 2732 Pine Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Pine Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Pine Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Pine Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Pine Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2732 Pine Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2732 Pine Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 2732 Pine Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Pine Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Pine Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2732 Pine Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 2732 Pine Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 2732 Pine Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Pine Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Pine Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

