2662 FOXBOROUGH PL

***COMING SOON*** 4BR IN FULLERTON*** - FINAL REPAIRS BEING COMPLETED. WE ARE NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ON THIS PROPERTY. GO TO OUR WEBSITE. wwww.RentWithSkyline.com.



PROPERTY DETAILS: BEAUTIFUL HOME IN WEST BLUFF



FOUR BEDROOMS, 1.75 BATHS

SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH TWO CAR GARAGE

BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND.

QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS

ALL NEW APPLIANCES (except refrigerator)

FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR

NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THRU MOST OF HOME

NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS

PRIVATE HEAVILY TREED BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO AREA



CLOSE TO PARKS, ASSOCIATION POOL, AND TENNIS COURTS.



LOCATED NEAR SUNNY HILLS HIGH SCHOOL AND PARKS JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL.



MOVE-IN AS EARLY AS JUNE 15TH-20TH. CALL OUR OFFICE TO FIND OUT WHEN IT WILL BE SHOWN.



