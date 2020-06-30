All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2517 Pearson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2517 Pearson Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

2517 Pearson Avenue

2517 Pearson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2517 Pearson Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Fullerton! Spacious and open floorplan whereby the living room and dining area and kitchen all open to each other. The living room has high ceilings, a beautiful fireplace and glass sliding door that draws you to the outdoor patio creating indoor/outdoor living. The bright kitchen features plenty of cabinets and counter space plus stainless steal appliances. The large fenced yard and covered patio make the backyard ideal for entertaining. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Two car detached garage. Close walking distance to nearby park, shopping and restaurants. No HOA! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Pearson Avenue have any available units?
2517 Pearson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Pearson Avenue have?
Some of 2517 Pearson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Pearson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Pearson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Pearson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Pearson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Pearson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Pearson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2517 Pearson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Pearson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Pearson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2517 Pearson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Pearson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2517 Pearson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Pearson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Pearson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College