All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2431 E Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:37 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2431 E Commonwealth Avenue
2431 East Commonwealth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2431 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Cute and clean single family home on a corner lot with a large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
2431 E Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2431 E Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 E Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
