2350 Sutter Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

2350 Sutter Way

Location

2350 Sutter Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit number is 246 & detached two-car garage close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Sutter Way have any available units?
2350 Sutter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 2350 Sutter Way currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Sutter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Sutter Way pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Sutter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2350 Sutter Way offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Sutter Way offers parking.
Does 2350 Sutter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Sutter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Sutter Way have a pool?
No, 2350 Sutter Way does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Sutter Way have accessible units?
No, 2350 Sutter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Sutter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Sutter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Sutter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 Sutter Way does not have units with air conditioning.

