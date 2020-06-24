Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2341 Coventry Circle
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM
2341 Coventry Circle
2341 Coventry Cir
No Longer Available
Location
2341 Coventry Cir, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End unit near West Coyote Hills Trails and greenbelt. Perfect Move-in condition with 2 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2341 Coventry Circle have any available units?
2341 Coventry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 2341 Coventry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Coventry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Coventry Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2341 Coventry Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 2341 Coventry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Coventry Circle offers parking.
Does 2341 Coventry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Coventry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Coventry Circle have a pool?
No, 2341 Coventry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Coventry Circle have accessible units?
No, 2341 Coventry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Coventry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 Coventry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2341 Coventry Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2341 Coventry Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
