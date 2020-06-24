All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2322 Greenwich Dr

2322 Greenwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Greenwich Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Coyotes Hills Fullerton - Property Id: 110605

Beautiful home and landscaping. 3 bedrooms 3 baths. 2 master bathrooms, 1 master bedroom. Wood burning fireplace. New wood flooring, new carpet upstairs only , tile flooring, entire interior ceilings freshly painted. Community pool, jacuzzi, basketball court across the street. Near coyote hills gold course, excellent schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110605
Property Id 110605

(RLNE4805268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Greenwich Dr have any available units?
2322 Greenwich Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Greenwich Dr have?
Some of 2322 Greenwich Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Greenwich Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Greenwich Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Greenwich Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Greenwich Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Greenwich Dr offer parking?
No, 2322 Greenwich Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Greenwich Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Greenwich Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Greenwich Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Greenwich Dr has a pool.
Does 2322 Greenwich Dr have accessible units?
No, 2322 Greenwich Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Greenwich Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Greenwich Dr has units with dishwashers.
