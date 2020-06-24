2322 Greenwich Dr

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 Coyotes Hills Fullerton - Property Id: 110605
Beautiful home and landscaping. 3 bedrooms 3 baths. 2 master bathrooms, 1 master bedroom. Wood burning fireplace. New wood flooring, new carpet upstairs only , tile flooring, entire interior ceilings freshly painted. Community pool, jacuzzi, basketball court across the street. Near coyote hills gold course, excellent schools.
