2314 Millstream Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

2314 Millstream Drive

2314 Millstream Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Millstream Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tenant will move out completely on 04/19/2019. Begin to lease start on 04/22/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Millstream Drive have any available units?
2314 Millstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 2314 Millstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Millstream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Millstream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Millstream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2314 Millstream Drive offer parking?
No, 2314 Millstream Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Millstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Millstream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Millstream Drive have a pool?
No, 2314 Millstream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Millstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 2314 Millstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Millstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Millstream Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Millstream Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Millstream Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
