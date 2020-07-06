Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2148 Winterwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2148 Winterwood Drive
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2148 Winterwood Drive
2148 Winterwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2148 Winterwood Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in Fullerton. Bedroom and bath downstairs, with all others up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2148 Winterwood Drive have any available units?
2148 Winterwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 2148 Winterwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Winterwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Winterwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2148 Winterwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 2148 Winterwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2148 Winterwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2148 Winterwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Winterwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Winterwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2148 Winterwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Winterwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2148 Winterwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Winterwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2148 Winterwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2148 Winterwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2148 Winterwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835
Similar Pages
Fullerton 1 Bedrooms
Fullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with Balcony
Fullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fullerton
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
Hope International University
Fullerton College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College