214 Drake Ave garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Furnished Studio in Historic Downtown



This is a furnished studio (with beautiful wood bed, futon sofa and armoire; other furniture can be removed if tenant doesn't want it). Laminate floors. Cozy loft area for relaxing. Full kitchen and bathroom. Private back entrance. Window AC/Heat unit. Laundry onsite. Backyard patio available for entertaining. Landlord lives in main house. Fruit trees in front yard.



One of the best things about this property is the location. It is a short ten minute walk to downtown Fullerton, which has lots of great restaurants, bars, coffeeshop, and other retail stores. The public library and police station are a five minute walk away. Also the Fullerton Station (where guests can access Amtrack/Metrolink) is less than a mile away.

No Dogs Allowed



