2122 Flame Flower Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2122 Flame Flower Lane

2122 Flame Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2122 Flame Flower Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious condo with open floor plan in a great location. There is a community pool down the street and a community playground right across from the condo.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22786

(RLNE4548109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Flame Flower Lane have any available units?
2122 Flame Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Flame Flower Lane have?
Some of 2122 Flame Flower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Flame Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Flame Flower Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Flame Flower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Flame Flower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Flame Flower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Flame Flower Lane does offer parking.
Does 2122 Flame Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Flame Flower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Flame Flower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2122 Flame Flower Lane has a pool.
Does 2122 Flame Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 2122 Flame Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Flame Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Flame Flower Lane has units with dishwashers.
