Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

2118 Victoria Drive

2118 Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Victoria Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Walking Distance For Troy High School.
Highly Upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Victoria Drive have any available units?
2118 Victoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 2118 Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Victoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Victoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2118 Victoria Drive offer parking?
No, 2118 Victoria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2118 Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Victoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Victoria Drive have a pool?
No, 2118 Victoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 2118 Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Victoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Victoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Victoria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
