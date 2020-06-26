2111 Cheyenne Way

Amenities

Shown by appointment only: Call: Kenny 562-477-1489 for viewing.

Excellent loft style condo. 2 Bedrooms 1.50 bathrooms. Full bathroom downstairs and 1/2 bath upstairs. 2nd floor unit with large balcony. Central air, remodeled kitchen / appliances provided: Dishwasher, stove, oven, refrigerator, stack washer dryer included. New paint, carpet, and Laminated Flooring. Verticals and mini blinds. 1 car detached garage plus 1 assigned car port. (2 total spaces). 1 Large loft bedroom upstairs, walk in closet, 1/2 bathroom upstairs. 1 bedroom with 2 closets (mirror doors). Full bathroom downstairs. Ceiling fans. Balcony patio with storage closet. Water and trash paid for. Plenty of guest parking, association pool. Lush green-belt surrounds building. Very small pets only, 1 year lease min required, Move in ready.