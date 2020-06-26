All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

2111 Cheyenne Way

2111 Cheyenne Way · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Cheyenne Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Shown by appointment only: Call: Kenny 562-477-1489 for viewing.
Excellent loft style condo. 2 Bedrooms 1.50 bathrooms. Full bathroom downstairs and 1/2 bath upstairs. 2nd floor unit with large balcony. Central air, remodeled kitchen / appliances provided: Dishwasher, stove, oven, refrigerator, stack washer dryer included. New paint, carpet, and Laminated Flooring. Verticals and mini blinds. 1 car detached garage plus 1 assigned car port. (2 total spaces). 1 Large loft bedroom upstairs, walk in closet, 1/2 bathroom upstairs. 1 bedroom with 2 closets (mirror doors). Full bathroom downstairs. Ceiling fans. Balcony patio with storage closet. Water and trash paid for. Plenty of guest parking, association pool. Lush green-belt surrounds building. Very small pets only, 1 year lease min required, Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Cheyenne Way have any available units?
2111 Cheyenne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Cheyenne Way have?
Some of 2111 Cheyenne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Cheyenne Way currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Cheyenne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Cheyenne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Cheyenne Way is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Cheyenne Way offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Cheyenne Way offers parking.
Does 2111 Cheyenne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Cheyenne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Cheyenne Way have a pool?
Yes, 2111 Cheyenne Way has a pool.
Does 2111 Cheyenne Way have accessible units?
No, 2111 Cheyenne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Cheyenne Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Cheyenne Way has units with dishwashers.
