208 N Cornell Avenue
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

208 N Cornell Avenue

208 North Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

208 North Cornell Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 N Cornell Avenue have any available units?
208 N Cornell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 208 N Cornell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 N Cornell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 N Cornell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 208 N Cornell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 208 N Cornell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 208 N Cornell Avenue offers parking.
Does 208 N Cornell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 N Cornell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 N Cornell Avenue have a pool?
No, 208 N Cornell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 208 N Cornell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 N Cornell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 N Cornell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 N Cornell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 N Cornell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 N Cornell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
