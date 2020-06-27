2020 Redfield Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill guest suite

Reside at the peak of luxury with this stunning prime location in Amerige Heights Home. Marstone Model #3 with guest suite (Approx. 400 sq ft included) 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths. One bedroom w/ full bath on main floor, high-end hardwood & berber carpet flooring, custom window coverings w/ drapes & plantation, gourment kitchen w center island, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless appliances, built in refrigerator, double oven, up=graded cabinetry, closet organizer & ceiling fans in each bedrooms, surround sound system, professionally landscaped backyard w/built in BBQ, natural stone flooring. Excellent Schools: Fisler, Parks and Sunny Hills.