All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2020 Redfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2020 Redfield Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:32 PM

2020 Redfield Street

2020 Redfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2020 Redfield Street, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
guest suite
Reside at the peak of luxury with this stunning prime location in Amerige Heights Home. Marstone Model #3 with guest suite (Approx. 400 sq ft included) 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths. One bedroom w/ full bath on main floor, high-end hardwood & berber carpet flooring, custom window coverings w/ drapes & plantation, gourment kitchen w center island, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless appliances, built in refrigerator, double oven, up=graded cabinetry, closet organizer & ceiling fans in each bedrooms, surround sound system, professionally landscaped backyard w/built in BBQ, natural stone flooring. Excellent Schools: Fisler, Parks and Sunny Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Redfield Street have any available units?
2020 Redfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Redfield Street have?
Some of 2020 Redfield Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Redfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Redfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Redfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Redfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2020 Redfield Street offer parking?
No, 2020 Redfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Redfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Redfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Redfield Street have a pool?
No, 2020 Redfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Redfield Street have accessible units?
No, 2020 Redfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Redfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Redfield Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College