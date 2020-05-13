Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2019 W Roberta Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2019 W Roberta Avenue
2019 West Roberta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2019 West Roberta Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths house with a lot of upgraded located in a good neighborhood. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2019 W Roberta Avenue have any available units?
2019 W Roberta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 2019 W Roberta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2019 W Roberta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 W Roberta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2019 W Roberta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 2019 W Roberta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2019 W Roberta Avenue offers parking.
Does 2019 W Roberta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 W Roberta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 W Roberta Avenue have a pool?
No, 2019 W Roberta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2019 W Roberta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2019 W Roberta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 W Roberta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 W Roberta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 W Roberta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 W Roberta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
