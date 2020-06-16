2017 E Whiting Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Nice 1bed/1bath downstairs apartment with 1-car assigned parking garage in the City of Fullerton. Stove and oven in the kitchen. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioning unit and a wall heater. Tile flooring throughout the unit except for the carpet in the bedroom. This apartment complex also comes with a swimming pool and on-site laundry rooms for tenant's convenience. Great location. Close to California State University of Fullerton, Ladera Vista Junior High School, I-57 Freeway, shops, restaurants and much more!