Fullerton, CA
2017 E Whiting Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2017 E Whiting Avenue

2017 East Whiting Avenue · (626) 766-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2017 East Whiting Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nice 1bed/1bath downstairs apartment with 1-car assigned parking garage in the City of Fullerton. Stove and oven in the kitchen. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioning unit and a wall heater. Tile flooring throughout the unit except for the carpet in the bedroom. This apartment complex also comes with a swimming pool and on-site laundry rooms for tenant's convenience. Great location. Close to California State University of Fullerton, Ladera Vista Junior High School, I-57 Freeway, shops, restaurants and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 E Whiting Avenue have any available units?
2017 E Whiting Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 E Whiting Avenue have?
Some of 2017 E Whiting Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 E Whiting Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2017 E Whiting Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 E Whiting Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2017 E Whiting Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2017 E Whiting Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2017 E Whiting Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2017 E Whiting Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 E Whiting Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 E Whiting Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2017 E Whiting Avenue has a pool.
Does 2017 E Whiting Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2017 E Whiting Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 E Whiting Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 E Whiting Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
