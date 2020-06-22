Entertainers' dream home--large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Open floor plan that leads to patio. 3 car garage and so many other amenities. New carpet, paint, AC--this is a must see and close to Blue Ribbon Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1928 Celeste Lane have any available units?
1928 Celeste Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Celeste Lane have?
Some of 1928 Celeste Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Celeste Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Celeste Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.