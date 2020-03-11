Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1909 Calle Candela.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1909 Calle Candela
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1909 Calle Candela
1909 Calle Candela
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1909 Calle Candela, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Just finished the complete remodel of this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in northwest Fullerton. All new flooring, paint, appliances etc. move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 Calle Candela have any available units?
1909 Calle Candela doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 1909 Calle Candela currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Calle Candela is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Calle Candela pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Calle Candela is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1909 Calle Candela offer parking?
No, 1909 Calle Candela does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Calle Candela have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Calle Candela does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Calle Candela have a pool?
No, 1909 Calle Candela does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Calle Candela have accessible units?
No, 1909 Calle Candela does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Calle Candela have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Calle Candela has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Calle Candela have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Calle Candela does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835
Similar Pages
Fullerton 1 Bedrooms
Fullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with Balcony
Fullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fullerton
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
Hope International University
Fullerton College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College