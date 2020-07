Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated tri-level townhouse with attached 2 car garage for lease. Property includes private entrance, laundry hookups, fireplace, and a balcony. New floors in the living room, and an updated kitchen with new fixtures and appliances. This home is situated on a private road and is located across the street from a beautiful park, shopping, restaurants, and down the street from Fullerton City College and a short drive to Cal State Fullerton.