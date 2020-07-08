Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1816 El Paso Ln
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1816 El Paso Ln
1816 El Paso Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1816 El Paso Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WELCOME TO THIS GREAT HOME IN A HIGHLY DESIRABLE AREA OF FULLERTON. GREAT LOCATION! Walking Distance to Parks Junior High. Granite Kitchen counter tops, Partial Laminated flooring, Travertine floor.
(RLNE5803789)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1816 El Paso Ln have any available units?
1816 El Paso Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1816 El Paso Ln have?
Some of 1816 El Paso Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1816 El Paso Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1816 El Paso Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 El Paso Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 El Paso Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1816 El Paso Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1816 El Paso Ln offers parking.
Does 1816 El Paso Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 El Paso Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 El Paso Ln have a pool?
No, 1816 El Paso Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1816 El Paso Ln have accessible units?
No, 1816 El Paso Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 El Paso Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 El Paso Ln has units with dishwashers.
