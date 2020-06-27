Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1675 Shady Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1675 Shady Brook Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:51 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1675 Shady Brook Drive
1675 Shady Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1675 Shady Brook Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to living in peaceful Hidden Lakes. Town house style with no one above or below you. Enjoy high ceilings with open loft style bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1675 Shady Brook Drive have any available units?
1675 Shady Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 1675 Shady Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Shady Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Shady Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1675 Shady Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1675 Shady Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 1675 Shady Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1675 Shady Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 Shady Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Shady Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1675 Shady Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Shady Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1675 Shady Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Shady Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 Shady Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 Shady Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 Shady Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835
Similar Pages
Fullerton 1 Bedrooms
Fullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with Balcony
Fullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fullerton
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
Hope International University
Fullerton College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College