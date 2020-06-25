1643 Fairgreen Drive

This is a rare single level home ON THE GOLF COURSE in Fullerton. Enjoy high ceilings, oversized living and family room, hardwood floor, and remodeled bathrooms. Beautiful back yard with a private deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
