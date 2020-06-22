All apartments in Fullerton
1640 S POMONA Avenue

1640 South Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 South Pomona Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE UNIT IN MEREDITH MANOR COMMUNITY IN FULLERTON.ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE ,SEPARATE DINNING ROOM.BALCONY AND ONE CAR GARAGE .CLOSE TO SHOPPING , FRWY AND METROLINK .PETS OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1650
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 S POMONA Avenue have any available units?
1640 S POMONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 S POMONA Avenue have?
Some of 1640 S POMONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 S POMONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1640 S POMONA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 S POMONA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 S POMONA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1640 S POMONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1640 S POMONA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1640 S POMONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 S POMONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 S POMONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1640 S POMONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1640 S POMONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1640 S POMONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 S POMONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 S POMONA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
