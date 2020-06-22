1640 S POMONA Avenue

LARGE UNIT IN MEREDITH MANOR COMMUNITY IN FULLERTON.ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE ,SEPARATE DINNING ROOM.BALCONY AND ONE CAR GARAGE .CLOSE TO SHOPPING , FRWY AND METROLINK .PETS OK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1650
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
