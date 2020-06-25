All apartments in Fullerton
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1639 W Walnut Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

1639 W Walnut Avenue

1639 West Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1639 West Walnut Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Character beautiful and unique home nestled in a quite neighborhood, nearby many shopping centers, churches, public park, library and Fullerton Pooch park. Newly vanished hardwood wood floor through out, newer air conditioning and heating systems, New garbage dishwasher, Newer garbage disposal and new drain lines, Newer dual pane windows, french door, Hardwood floor through out living room, dinning room, bedrooms and hallways, Open and airy floor plan, Cozy fireplace, 4th bedroom or multi-purpose room leads to a very serene covered patio and drought tolerant landscape. Also it is located in Sunny Hills High School (9th-12th). This house was selected to be a home show case of City Fullerton. A Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 W Walnut Avenue have any available units?
1639 W Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 W Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 1639 W Walnut Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 W Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1639 W Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 W Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1639 W Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1639 W Walnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 1639 W Walnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1639 W Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 W Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 W Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1639 W Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1639 W Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1639 W Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 W Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 W Walnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
