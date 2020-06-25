1639 W Walnut Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Character beautiful and unique home nestled in a quite neighborhood, nearby many shopping centers, churches, public park, library and Fullerton Pooch park. Newly vanished hardwood wood floor through out, newer air conditioning and heating systems, New garbage dishwasher, Newer garbage disposal and new drain lines, Newer dual pane windows, french door, Hardwood floor through out living room, dinning room, bedrooms and hallways, Open and airy floor plan, Cozy fireplace, 4th bedroom or multi-purpose room leads to a very serene covered patio and drought tolerant landscape. Also it is located in Sunny Hills High School (9th-12th). This house was selected to be a home show case of City Fullerton. A Must see to appreciate.