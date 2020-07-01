All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1637 W Woodcrest Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:37 PM

1637 W Woodcrest Avenue

1637 West Woodcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1637 West Woodcrest Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom Single Family Residence with spacious backyard. Walking distance to elementary school, park and Asian market and many restaurants. Easy access to major freeways and excellent Sunny Hills High school attendance area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue have any available units?
1637 W Woodcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1637 W Woodcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue offer parking?
No, 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College