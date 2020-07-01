4 Bedroom Single Family Residence with spacious backyard. Walking distance to elementary school, park and Asian market and many restaurants. Easy access to major freeways and excellent Sunny Hills High school attendance area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
Is 1637 W Woodcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1637 W Woodcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.