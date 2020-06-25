Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1612 Via Linda
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:55 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1612 Via Linda
1612 via Linda
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location
1612 via Linda, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fullerton town home newly renovated - Property Id: 114240
Excellent school district
Renovated 2 bed 2.5 bath
Swimming pool
Tennis court
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114240
Property Id 114240
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4835387)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1612 Via Linda have any available units?
1612 Via Linda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1612 Via Linda have?
Some of 1612 Via Linda's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1612 Via Linda currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Via Linda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Via Linda pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Via Linda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1612 Via Linda offer parking?
No, 1612 Via Linda does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Via Linda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Via Linda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Via Linda have a pool?
Yes, 1612 Via Linda has a pool.
Does 1612 Via Linda have accessible units?
No, 1612 Via Linda does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Via Linda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Via Linda has units with dishwashers.
Pacific Oaks College