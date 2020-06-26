Rent Calculator
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM
1 of 14
1540 Windsor Lane
1540 Windsor Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1540 Windsor Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Fullerton. New carpet, paint and remodeled kitchen. Private Patio area perfect for entertaining. Open dining room and living room. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1540 Windsor Lane have any available units?
1540 Windsor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 1540 Windsor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Windsor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Windsor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Windsor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1540 Windsor Lane offer parking?
No, 1540 Windsor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1540 Windsor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Windsor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Windsor Lane have a pool?
No, 1540 Windsor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Windsor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1540 Windsor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Windsor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Windsor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 Windsor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 Windsor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
