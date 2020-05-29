All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22

1521 South Pomona Avenue · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1027
Location

1521 South Pomona Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in a Beautiful Complex! - This charming and spacious one bedroom condominium is located in the heart of Fullerton. The complex is unique and updated, lined with foliage, and provides an abundance of outdoor space. The remodeled unit has wooden flooring throughout, large windows with great natural lighting, and an outdoor patio- a perfect place for entertaining! The updated kitchen is complete with granite countertops, brand new stainless steal appliances, and leads into the dining room, which is lined with a large wall cabinet. The living area includes a white brick fireplace, multiple closets for storage, and a closed off area perfect for a home office. The bedroom has a large closet and beautiful carpet. The unit features an updated bathroom with a washer and dryer. Very close to freeway access and various shopping centers. Detached garage, 1 space in a shared 2 car garage included. with an option to rent out another garage space. Unfurnished. Water and trash included. Small dogs okay, upon approval.
DRE 01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4495074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have any available units?
1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have?
Some of 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 currently offering any rent specials?
1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 is pet friendly.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 offer parking?
Yes, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 does offer parking.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have a pool?
Yes, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 has a pool.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have accessible units?
No, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 does not have units with dishwashers.
