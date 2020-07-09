Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1473 West Avenue
1473 West Avenue
1473 West Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1473 West Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Adorable and updated single family home in desired area of Fullerton.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1473 West Avenue have any available units?
1473 West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 1473 West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1473 West Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 West Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1473 West Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1473 West Avenue offer parking?
No, 1473 West Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1473 West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 West Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 West Avenue have a pool?
No, 1473 West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1473 West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1473 West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1473 West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1473 West Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1473 West Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
