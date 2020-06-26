All apartments in Fullerton
1461 W Ash Avenue

1461 West Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1461 West Ash Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 bath single level pool home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 W Ash Avenue have any available units?
1461 W Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1461 W Ash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1461 W Ash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 W Ash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1461 W Ash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1461 W Ash Avenue offer parking?
No, 1461 W Ash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1461 W Ash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 W Ash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 W Ash Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1461 W Ash Avenue has a pool.
Does 1461 W Ash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1461 W Ash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 W Ash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 W Ash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1461 W Ash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1461 W Ash Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
