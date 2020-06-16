All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:54 AM

1406 Naples Pl

1406 Naples Place · (201) 845-7300 ext. 206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1406 Naples Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home, Kitchen with Tile Counter Tops, Dishwasher, Stove, Separate dining, Ceiling Fans, Livingroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Fire Place with Mantle, Tile & Wood Floors, Large Family Room, Central Air & Heat, Pool with Additional Yard Space & Porch Deck, Laundry Room, Storage Shed (As Is), Large Drive-way, Near Gilbert Park, Orangethorpe School Park, 5FWY & 91FWY HUD NO

Amenities

Kitchen with Tile Counter Tops
Dishwasher
Stove
Separate dining
Ceiling Fans
Livingroom with Vaulted Ceiling
Fire Place with Mantle
Tile & Wood Floors
Large Family Room
Central Air & Heat
Pool with Additional Yard Space & Porch Deck
Laundry Room
Storage Shed (As Is)
Large Drive-way
Near Gilbert Park
Orangethorpe School Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Naples Pl have any available units?
1406 Naples Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Naples Pl have?
Some of 1406 Naples Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Naples Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Naples Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Naples Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Naples Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1406 Naples Pl offer parking?
No, 1406 Naples Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Naples Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Naples Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Naples Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1406 Naples Pl has a pool.
Does 1406 Naples Pl have accessible units?
No, 1406 Naples Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Naples Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Naples Pl has units with dishwashers.
