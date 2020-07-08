Rent Calculator
Fullerton, CA
/
140 West Elm Avenue
140 West Elm Avenue
140 West Elm Avenue
Fullerton
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location
140 West Elm Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home close to downtown, costco, target, train station and shopping centers. 2 homes on the same lot. separated with vinyl fence. $300 pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 West Elm Avenue have any available units?
140 West Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 140 West Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 West Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 West Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 140 West Elm Avenue offer parking?
No, 140 West Elm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 140 West Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 West Elm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 West Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 West Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 West Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 West Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 West Elm Avenue has units with air conditioning.
