All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1371 Groveside Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1371 Groveside Way
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:58 PM

1371 Groveside Way

1371 Groveside Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1371 Groveside Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please Call Chris to Schedule a Tour! 714 383 7277
Ready to move in! Luxurious tri-level condominium in the heart of Fullerton with many upgrades available for lease! This 3-Bedroom and 3 1/2 Bathrooms home was built in 2015. It has 1830 sq ft. of contemporary living space. Bright & Airy Open Floor Plan. 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath on 1st Floor. Each Bedroom has its own Bath attached. Huge Walk in Closet in the Master, Beautiful Granite Counter Top in the Kitchen, Recessed Lightings throughout the house! Freshly Painted! Laundry Hookup Inside & 2 Direct Attached Garage for your convenient! Easy Access to Freeways 5, 57, & 91. Walking distance to many shops & restaurants including Starbucks & Chase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 Groveside Way have any available units?
1371 Groveside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 Groveside Way have?
Some of 1371 Groveside Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 Groveside Way currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Groveside Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Groveside Way pet-friendly?
No, 1371 Groveside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1371 Groveside Way offer parking?
Yes, 1371 Groveside Way does offer parking.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have a pool?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have accessible units?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College