Last updated September 19 2019

1319 Noutary Drive

1319 Noutary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Noutary Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
PICTURE PERFECT, MOVE-IN CONDITION, IN A QUIET INTERIOR LOCATION. One of the best areas in a newer development in Fullerton: the prestigious Amerige Heights "Gallery Walk" community. This property sits across the street from Robert Fisler Elementary/Junior High. Two generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (all in one level). Walk into 1st floor entry to find yourself under a two-story ceiling and your choice of a sitting area, study or office space. Go up the open staircase to the 2nd floor and you'll find a very open floorplan concept; warm & inviting living room w/ fireplace; sliding door leading to a nice sized balcony for morning coffee or perfect relaxing. Gorgeous laminate & tile flooring throughout. Open, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, oak cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances, recessed lighting & large dining area. Master bedroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Handy inside laundry with stacked washer & dryer, included in lease. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. Direct access to the 1 car garage & guest parking nearby. High speed internet provided by HOA. Award winning schools & very short walk to Robert Fisler Elementary/Junior High School and Amerige Heights Shopping Center. Also walking distance to Sunny Hills High School. Convenient location, close to Metrolink Station, grocery markets, banks, transportation & golf courses. Surroundings are very well kept by HOA. Enjoy Association tennis courts/clubhouse/pool/spa/picnic area/greenbelts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Noutary Drive have any available units?
1319 Noutary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Noutary Drive have?
Some of 1319 Noutary Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Noutary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Noutary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Noutary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Noutary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1319 Noutary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Noutary Drive offers parking.
Does 1319 Noutary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 Noutary Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Noutary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1319 Noutary Drive has a pool.
Does 1319 Noutary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1319 Noutary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Noutary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Noutary Drive has units with dishwashers.
