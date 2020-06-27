1319 Noutary Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub internet access tennis court

PICTURE PERFECT, MOVE-IN CONDITION, IN A QUIET INTERIOR LOCATION. One of the best areas in a newer development in Fullerton: the prestigious Amerige Heights "Gallery Walk" community. This property sits across the street from Robert Fisler Elementary/Junior High. Two generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (all in one level). Walk into 1st floor entry to find yourself under a two-story ceiling and your choice of a sitting area, study or office space. Go up the open staircase to the 2nd floor and you'll find a very open floorplan concept; warm & inviting living room w/ fireplace; sliding door leading to a nice sized balcony for morning coffee or perfect relaxing. Gorgeous laminate & tile flooring throughout. Open, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, oak cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances, recessed lighting & large dining area. Master bedroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Handy inside laundry with stacked washer & dryer, included in lease. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. Direct access to the 1 car garage & guest parking nearby. High speed internet provided by HOA. Award winning schools & very short walk to Robert Fisler Elementary/Junior High School and Amerige Heights Shopping Center. Also walking distance to Sunny Hills High School. Convenient location, close to Metrolink Station, grocery markets, banks, transportation & golf courses. Surroundings are very well kept by HOA. Enjoy Association tennis courts/clubhouse/pool/spa/picnic area/greenbelts.