All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1257 Summersworth Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1257 Summersworth Place
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

1257 Summersworth Place

1257 Summersworth Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1257 Summersworth Pl, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Popular single level home with 4 bed, 2 bath and good size yard in West bluff
Located near a highly desired Sunny Hills High, Parks Junior, and Fern Drive. Association pool and tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Summersworth Place have any available units?
1257 Summersworth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1257 Summersworth Place currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Summersworth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Summersworth Place pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place offer parking?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not offer parking.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have a pool?
Yes, 1257 Summersworth Place has a pool.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have accessible units?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College