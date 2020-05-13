Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1257 Summersworth Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1257 Summersworth Place
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1257 Summersworth Place
1257 Summersworth Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1257 Summersworth Pl, Fullerton, CA 92833
Amenities
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Popular single level home with 4 bed, 2 bath and good size yard in West bluff
Located near a highly desired Sunny Hills High, Parks Junior, and Fern Drive. Association pool and tennis court
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have any available units?
1257 Summersworth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 1257 Summersworth Place currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Summersworth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Summersworth Place pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place offer parking?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not offer parking.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have a pool?
Yes, 1257 Summersworth Place has a pool.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have accessible units?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Summersworth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Summersworth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
