1173 Innisfree Court
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM
1 of 16
1173 Innisfree Court
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1173 Innisfree Court, Fullerton, CA 92831
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A Beautifully Upgraded Family Home in Threewoods Gated Community, 4 BR + 2.5 BA,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1173 Innisfree Court have any available units?
1173 Innisfree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 1173 Innisfree Court currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Innisfree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Innisfree Court pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Innisfree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 1173 Innisfree Court offer parking?
No, 1173 Innisfree Court does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Innisfree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Innisfree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Innisfree Court have a pool?
No, 1173 Innisfree Court does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Innisfree Court have accessible units?
No, 1173 Innisfree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Innisfree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Innisfree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Innisfree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 Innisfree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
