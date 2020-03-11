Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
115 W Southgate Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 W Southgate Avenue
115 West Southgate Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
115 West Southgate Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2013, this nice Townhome in the heart of Fullerton close to downtown boasts 2 bedrooms plus loft / 2.5 Baths and 2 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have any available units?
115 W Southgate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 115 W Southgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 W Southgate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W Southgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 W Southgate Avenue does offer parking.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
