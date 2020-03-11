All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 W Southgate Avenue

115 West Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 West Southgate Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2013, this nice Townhome in the heart of Fullerton close to downtown boasts 2 bedrooms plus loft / 2.5 Baths and 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have any available units?
115 W Southgate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 115 W Southgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 W Southgate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W Southgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 W Southgate Avenue does offer parking.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 W Southgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 W Southgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
