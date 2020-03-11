All apartments in Fullerton
1117 CREEKSIDE Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

1117 CREEKSIDE Drive

1117 Creekside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Creekside Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautifully remodeled Malvern Creek END UNIT townhome in a prime location. No one behind and tucked away from the street noise. Functional floor plan with a den downstairs for an office, family room, or 3rd bedroom. Upgrades include new double pane windows throughout, new laminate floors in downstairs, newer carpet, all bathrooms with newer tub, newer shower stall, and newer fixtures. Granite counter tops and newer stainless appliances in kitchen. The huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, and many more upgrades throughout the home. Spacious patio with cover and privacy. Absolutely move-in condition. HOA club house, swimming pools, and scenery walking paths. Award winning school district of Fisler school and Sunny Hills High. Walk to Amerige Heights Shopping Center. Won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive have any available units?
1117 CREEKSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive have?
Some of 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 CREEKSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive offer parking?
No, 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive has a pool.
Does 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 CREEKSIDE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
